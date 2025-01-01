$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
15,627KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6REE71581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,627 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z1
3S
559
572
99T
44G
X3H
153
16S
17K
17P
17X
41H
43B
43V
61L
61S
62R
62S
67B
67H
693
85G
86M
91D
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
1905.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Sport Appearance Package
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear Window Defrost
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
Oxford White
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.REMOTE START
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
.POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION
SPLASH GUARDS - REAR
TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT
TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS
.BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)
.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
.EBONY BLACK ALUM WHLS-18
.360-DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and 8-way power driver (includes power lumbar)
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...
ON-BOARD SCALES & SMART HITCH
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, 360-Degree Camera Package, 360-degree trailer camera compatibility, wired auxiliary trailer camera compatibility and wireless trailer camera kit compatibility, Rear Parking Sensors, reverse sensing system ...
ONBOARD SCALES & SMART HITCH
DEFROST W/FIXED & PRIVACY GLASS
2024 Ford F-350