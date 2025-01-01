2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

Oxford White

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.HEATED FRONT SEATS

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.LED BOX LIGHTING

.REMOTE START

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

.POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS

HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION

SPLASH GUARDS - REAR

TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT

.BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)

.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

410 AMP ALTERNATOR

DUAL BATTERY

.EBONY BLACK ALUM WHLS-18

.360-DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and 8-way power driver (includes power lumbar)

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...

410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...

ON-BOARD SCALES & SMART HITCH

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, 360-Degree Camera Package, 360-degree trailer camera compatibility, wired auxiliary trailer camera compatibility and wireless trailer camera kit compatibility, Rear Parking Sensors, reverse sensing system ...

ONBOARD SCALES & SMART HITCH