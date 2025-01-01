2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio

3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS

HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION

PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT

BLACK ONYX

CARBONIZED GRAY

CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.PLATINUM TRIM

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...

CV LOT MANAGEMENT

BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)