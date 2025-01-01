$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,640KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT8REE69427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
5B
39D
559
76R
99T
44G
X3H
153
16S
17K
41H
43V
67B
693
86M
96U
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Sport Appearance Package
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
130 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
2046.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,499 lbs) Payload Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TAILGATE STEP
BLACK ONYX
CARBONIZED GRAY
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.UPFITTER SWITCHES
.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
12000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN
DARK GRAY PNT ALM WHL-20
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: dark fender badge, Black Tow Hooks, Wheels: 20" Dark Carbonized Grey Painted Aluminum, High-gloss, matte black hub covers and centre ornaments, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium BSW A/T (4), S...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heate...
LART ULT SPRT PKG DIST
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automati...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 15,222 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW XLT 143,809 KM $57,695 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer XLT 68,255 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-350