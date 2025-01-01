$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
80,338KM
VIN 1FT8W3BN1REC40914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,338 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z1
3S
559
572
99N
44G
X4M
153
17K
17P
17X
43B
435
471
61N
67E
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
250 Amp Alternator
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
1905.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Sport Appearance Package
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear Window Defrost
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Compass
Power sliding rear window
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Keypad
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
5 Speakers
Additional Features
CAMPER PACKAGE
Jack
Oxford White
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.REMOTE START
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
.POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
4.30 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
.BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)
.7.3L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE
.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and slide-in camper certification, ...
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
.EBONY BLACK ALUM WHLS-18
.360-DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and 8-way power driver (includes power lumbar)
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
11900# GVWR PACKAGE
.HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, 360-Degree Camera Package, 360-degree trailer camera compatibility, wired auxiliary trailer camera compatibility and wireless trailer camera kit compatibility, Rear Parking Sensors, reverse sensing system ...
DEFROST W/FIXED & PRIVACY GLASS
POWER-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST -inc: overhead console, Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glass
2024 Ford F-350