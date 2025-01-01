$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Limited
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,241KM
VIN 1FT8W3BMXREF88430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,241 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
TT
39D
559
64L
76R
99M
44G
TCW
X3J
153
16S
17X
592
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 5,625 kgs (12,400 lbs) Payload Package
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual 250 Amp Alternator
183 L Fuel Tank
2073.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 6.7L High Output Power Stroke V8 Diesel -inc: Turbo diesel B20, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Boxside Steps
Wheels: 20" Polished & Carbonized Grey Aluminum -inc: High-gloss painted, gloss black hub cover/centre ornament
Integrated Tailgate Step
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Full Miko Simulated Suede Headliner
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
.POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS-20
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.LIMITED TRIM
STAR WHITE
12000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
.LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
ADMIRAL BLUE LIGHT SLATE
.6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
ADMIRAL BLUE/LIGHT SLATE, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER SEATS -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, max recline 10-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
