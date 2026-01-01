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2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,791KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT5REE31556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,791 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
2S
39S
559
572
99T
44G
TCH
X3J
153
18B
41H
53W
54F
66S
67B
693
86M
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
190 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
183 L Fuel Tank
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
1905.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Keypad
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
5 Speakers
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
JOB #2 ORDER
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.LT275/65R18E BSW ALL SEASON
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
AM/FM Stereo/Clock
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
CARBONIZED GRAY
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
11499# GVWR PACKAGE
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-350