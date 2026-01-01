2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

JOB #2 ORDER

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.LT275/65R18E BSW ALL SEASON

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

AM/FM Stereo/Clock

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

CARBONIZED GRAY

CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

410 AMP ALTERNATOR

DUAL BATTERY

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage

11499# GVWR PACKAGE

CV LOT MANAGEMENT