2024 Ford F-350

Black Appearance Package

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

RETRACTABLE BED SIDE STEP

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...

RETRACTABLE CORNER BED STEP

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automati...