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2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,424KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2REE64501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT417A
- Mileage 50,424 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99T
44G
5B
17L
17X
43V
53W
87B
87S
96U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
190 Amp Alternator
183 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,398 kgs (11,900 lbs) Payload Package
2175.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Black Appearance Package
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
RETRACTABLE BED SIDE STEP
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...
RETRACTABLE CORNER BED STEP
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automati...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: front and rear black Ford ovals, box side decal (4x4, FX4 or Tremor) and ebony black fender vent surround dark fender badge, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-350