2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

Oxford White

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

AM/FM Stereo/Clock

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

410 AMP ALTERNATOR

DUAL BATTERY

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and 8-way power driver (includes power lumbar)

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

CV LOT MANAGEMENT