$112,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Platinum
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$112,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,595KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM3REF93033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT519A
- Mileage 30,595 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99M
44G
713A
AZ
7B
17X
43V
53W
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual 250 Amp Alternator
183 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,398 kgs (11,900 lbs) Payload Package
2175.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Boxside Steps
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED & MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Low-gloss painted, bright hub cover/centre ornament
Integrated Tailgate Step
Power Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers
Additional Features
SPRAY IN BED LINER
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ORDER CODE 713A
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)
ENGINE: 6.7L HIGH OUTPUT POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
ENGINE: 6.7L HIGH OUTPUT POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL -inc: Turbo diesel B20, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heat...
BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$112,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-350