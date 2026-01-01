2024 Ford F-350

SPRAY IN BED LINER

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

ORDER CODE 713A

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)

ENGINE: 6.7L HIGH OUTPUT POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

ENGINE: 6.7L HIGH OUTPUT POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL -inc: Turbo diesel B20, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heat...