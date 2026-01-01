2024 Ford F-550

PTC Supplemental Heater

Oxford White

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.XL TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

VINYL 40/20/40 SEATS

HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PKG

REAR VIEW CAMERA & PREP KIT

Payload Plus Package Upgrade

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS

4.30 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

AFT OF AXLE FUEL TANK

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR

19500# GVWR PACKAGE

225/70R19.5G BSW ALL POSITION

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW A/P -inc: Spare may not be the same as the road tire

GVWR: 8,845 KGS (19,500 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: upgraded frame, upgraded rear-axle, low deflection/high capacity rear springs and 14,706 lbs, max rear GAWR, Note: See Super Duty Supplemental Reference Manual for further details on GVWR

HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: upgraded rear axle, Increases GCWR from 32,500 lbs, to 40,000 lbs, Note: Salesperson's Portfolio or Trailer Towing Guide should be consulted for specific trailer towing or camper limits and corresponding required...

REAR VIEW CAMERA & PREP KIT -inc: loose camera and wiring bundle

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

410 AMP ALTERNATOR

DUAL BATTERY

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, slippery roads and off-road

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: integrated armrest w/2 cupholders, storage and driver manual lumbar

CV LOT MANAGEMENT