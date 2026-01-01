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2024 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XL
2024 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XL
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,651KM
VIN 1FDUF5HTXRED01608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,651 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z1
AS
558
572
99T
44G
TGJ
X4L
68M
153
41H
535
65Z
67B
693
86M
872
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
151.4 L Fuel Tank
190 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS
4853.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 19.5" Argent Painted Steel
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Oxford White
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XL TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
VINYL 40/20/40 SEATS
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PKG
REAR VIEW CAMERA & PREP KIT
Payload Plus Package Upgrade
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS
4.30 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
AFT OF AXLE FUEL TANK
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR
19500# GVWR PACKAGE
225/70R19.5G BSW ALL POSITION
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW A/P -inc: Spare may not be the same as the road tire
GVWR: 8,845 KGS (19,500 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: upgraded frame, upgraded rear-axle, low deflection/high capacity rear springs and 14,706 lbs, max rear GAWR, Note: See Super Duty Supplemental Reference Manual for further details on GVWR
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: upgraded rear axle, Increases GCWR from 32,500 lbs, to 40,000 lbs, Note: Salesperson's Portfolio or Trailer Towing Guide should be consulted for specific trailer towing or camper limits and corresponding required...
REAR VIEW CAMERA & PREP KIT -inc: loose camera and wiring bundle
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, slippery roads and off-road
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: integrated armrest w/2 cupholders, storage and driver manual lumbar
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, 410 Amp Dua...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford F-550