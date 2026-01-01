$49,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Ranger
XLT
2024 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
21,452KM
VIN 1FTER4HH8RLE63173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99H
44T
301A
17C
67P
914
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,799 kgs (6,170 lbs)
776.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology system
Exterior
Fog Lights
Step Bumper
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Sport Box Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Grey Painted Wheel Lip Moulding
Grey Painted Centre Bar & Grille Surround
WHEELS: 17" GREY-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Painted Front & Rear Bumper
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Equipment Group 301A Mid
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
ADVANCED TOWING PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul and slippery
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 17" Spare Conventional Steel Wheel, FX4 Selectable Drive Modes, mud/ruts and sand, 255/70R17 A/T BSW Spare Tire, Exposed Steel Bash Plate, engine and transfer case shield and fuel tank guard, Off-Road Tuned Suspension, Electr...
ADVANCED TOWING PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Tow Package, towing capability up to TBD lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Pro Trailer Backup Assist
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: Power Sliding Rear Window, Dual-Zone Electronic Temperature Control, 12" Display in Centre Stack, Dual Power Glass Heated Mirrors, power-folding, signal and security approach lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Ford Ranger