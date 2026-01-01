$46,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Carnival
EX
2024 Kia Carnival
EX
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,002KM
VIN KNDNC5H3XR6413014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,002 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
72 L Fuel Tank
3.510 Axle Ratio
2 Skid Plates
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,740 kgs (6,041 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L GDI + MPI DOHC V6 w/D-CVVT
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: 235/55R19
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" Machine Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Slide-N-Stow Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat, 2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Advanced Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca-Jt: Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning)
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2024 Kia Carnival EX 41,002 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 107,269 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 67,403 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 Kia Carnival