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2025 Ford F-150
Platinum
2025 Ford F-150
Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,858KM
VIN 1FTFW7L87SFA86801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,858 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
998
44G
XL5
AZ
47R
54W
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
907.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
WHEELS: 20" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
Pro Access Tailgate Power Open And Close Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN A/T
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Leather/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
BlueCruise 1.2 (1-year)
Cross-Traffic Alert with Reverse Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity
Additional Features
Spray Liner
POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/CARPET MATS
MAX TOW ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: heat, turn signal, memory, auto-dimming feature (driver's side) and chrome skull caps, LED Sideview Mirror Spotlights, high-intensity LED security approach lamps
OEM TONNEAU COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2025 Ford F-150