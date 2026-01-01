$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150
Lariat
2025 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,800KM
VIN 1FTFW5L87SFA12413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
JS
BB
501A
998
44G
XL9
153
195
41H
43V
53T
55A
68L
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
907.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN A/T
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation -inc: 1-year trial, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Eligible vehicles receive a complimentar...
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert with Reverse Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
SPRAY IN BED LINER
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LARIAT SERIES
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
Bed Utility Package
LARIAT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
7200# GVWR PACKAGE
.20 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEEL
BLUECRUISE EQUIP: 90DAY TRIAL
Tow/Haul Package
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
LARIAT SERIES DISCOUNT
LARIAT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Grille, Single Exhaust w/No Tip, Black Exterior Badging, Grey Box Side Decal, 6" Black Running Boards, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Door Handles & Sk...
.PRO ACCESS TAILGATE
TOW/HAUL PACKAGE -inc: Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
BED UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: LED Box Lighting, Power Tailgate, Pro Access Tailgate, 4 Pick-up Box Tie-Down Plates, 6" Extended Running Boards
LARIAT BLACK PACK SEAT
501A DISCOUNT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD -inc: SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Sirius 360L, 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compa...
BLACK, ACTIVEX TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (B) -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver seat and 8-way power front passenger, power lumbar driver/passenger, memory driver's seat and flow through console w/floor shift
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: rock crawl mode, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, fuel tank, transfer case and front differential, Monotube Rear Shocks, FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2025 Ford F-150