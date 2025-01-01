$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
Lariat
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,122KM
VIN 1FTVW5L72SWG03252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1P0842
- Mileage 5,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
997
44L
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,878 kgs (8,550 lbs)
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE-SPEED
751.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 13 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and2.033 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V
Engine: Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery -inc: single onboard charging level 2 peak charging rate of 11.5kW and 131 kWh usable capacity extended range battery
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Plastic Floor Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated ActiveX Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
integrated storage
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey
Integrated Tailgate Step
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Additional Features
ENGINE: DUAL EMOTOR - EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 52,024 KM $38,259 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 135,829 KM $35,399 + tax & lic
2025 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 6,079 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning