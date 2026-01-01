2025 Ford F-350

Spray Liner

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 120V/400W outlet in rear and storage

SECURICODE WIRELESS KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD