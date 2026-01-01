2025 Ford F-350

Black Appearance Package

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

TWIN PANEL POWER MOONROOF -inc: map lights and moonroof switches

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

DEFROST W/FIXED & PRIVACY GLASS

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, 360-Degree Camera Package, wired auxiliary trailer camera compatibility, Rear Parking Sensors, reverse brake assist, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) Camera, LED centre high-mounted stop lamp (CHM...

TWIN PANEL POWER MOONROOF

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab He...