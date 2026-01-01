$56,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Ranger
Lariat
2025 Ford Ranger
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
13,762KM
VIN 1FTER4KH2SLE07521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Grey Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99H
44T
G4
17C
41H
53R
914
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,799 kgs (6,170 lbs)
776.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Step Bumper
Deep Tinted Glass
Sport Appearance Package
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Sport Box Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Painted Front Fascia & Rear Bumper
Grey Painted Centre Bar & Grille Surround
Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum w/Dark Pockets
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Spray Liner
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
AZURE GREY METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul and slippery
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 17" Spare Conventional Steel Wheel, FX4 Selectable Drive Modes, mud/ruts and sand, 255/70R17 A/T BSW Spare Tire, Exposed Steel Bash Plate, engine and transfer case shield and fuel tank guard, Off-Road Tuned Shocks, Electronic...
BLK SECURICODE WIRELESS KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2025 Ford Ranger