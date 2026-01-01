$31,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,313KM
VIN 3VVUC7B25SM050393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
5.20 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5-TSI 174 HP 4-Cylinder
4608# Gvwr 425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Fiji Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 95H All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2025 Volkswagen Taos