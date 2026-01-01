2026 Ford F-350

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

TWIN PANEL POWER MOONROOF -inc: map lights and moonroof switches

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

TWIN PANEL POWER MOONROOF

SECURICODE KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD (DRIVER'S SIDE) -inc: Integrated into the B-pillar

SECURICODE KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD (DRIVER'S SIDE)

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Engine Block Heater, Electronic-Locking...