$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2026 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2026 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Power and capability meet comfort in this 2026 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT. Dressed in classic Oxford White, this XLT trim brings a clean look with serious work-ready credentials. Showing just 38,057 km, it's in excellent shape and ready to go the distance. Under the hood sits a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel matched to 4-wheel drive, giving you the muscle to tow, haul, and handle any job. Come see Jacobson Ford for a test drive and experience this Super Duty for yourself.
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Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
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(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(250) 832-2101