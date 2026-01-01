2026 Ford F-350

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4)

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

DEFROST W/FIXED & PRIVACY GLASS

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab He...