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<p>Power and capability meet comfort in this 2026 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT. Dressed in classic Oxford White, this XLT trim brings a clean look with serious work-ready credentials. Showing just 38,057 km, its in excellent shape and ready to go the distance. Under the hood sits a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel matched to 4-wheel drive, giving you the muscle to tow, haul, and handle any job. Come see Jacobson Ford for a test drive and experience this Super Duty for yourself.</p>

2026 Ford F-350

38,057 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

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14509129

2026 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

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Used
38,057KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT7TED18263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Power and capability meet comfort in this 2026 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT. Dressed in classic Oxford White, this XLT trim brings a clean look with serious work-ready credentials. Showing just 38,057 km, it's in excellent shape and ready to go the distance. Under the hood sits a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel matched to 4-wheel drive, giving you the muscle to tow, haul, and handle any job. Come see Jacobson Ford for a test drive and experience this Super Duty for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Packages

18B
43B
44F
53W
66S
99T
TDX

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
190 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183 L Fuel Tank
1994.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4)
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
DEFROST W/FIXED & PRIVACY GLASS
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR), 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab He...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs, 1 frame under bed cross member and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

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(250) 832-XXXX

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(250) 832-2101

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Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2026 Ford F-350