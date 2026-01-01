$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2002 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
2002 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
217,289KM
VIN 1GTHK29U92E226574
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U260251
- Mileage 217,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
New Arrival! This 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 217,289 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 5 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 300HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2002 GMC Sierra 2500