2007 Ford Ranger

15,679 KM

Details Features

$16,673

+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

15,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8866895
  • Stock #: SC0357
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U67PA65708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,679 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

