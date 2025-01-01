Menu
<p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> New Arrival! This 2007 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>This SUV has 175,357 kms. Its blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RVtF+VvWmGCRgBcMMj3vrkMgF1I+DQbi target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2007 Honda CR-V

175,357 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V

EX

12969611

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
175,357KM
VIN 5J6RE48507L807542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



New Arrival! This 2007 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

This SUV has 175,357 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

