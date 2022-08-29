$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit
5-Door
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
124,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9312232
- Stock #: TN120113B
- VIN: WVWCR71K57W271848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 124,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1