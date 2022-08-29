Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

124,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

5-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

5-Door

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 9312232
  2. 9312232
  3. 9312232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9312232
  • Stock #: TN120113B
  • VIN: WVWCR71K57W271848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

2007 Volkswagen Rabb...
 124,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 5,212 KM
$38,083 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 55,010 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory