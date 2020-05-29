2008 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
604-885-5131
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Wow, what a great price for a loaded 7 seater!
7 seater, dual sunroof, leather, navigation, heated front seats and a Bose sound system!
Just been though our 165 point inspection, ready fro you to drive home today.
-3.6L V6
-Automatic Transmission
-Navigation
-Dual zone climate control
-2nd Row Captain Seats
-Leather seats
-Two panel sunroof
-Remote Start
-Heated front seats
-Power Tailgate
-Rear camera
-Rear Park assist
-Rear DVD for the kids!
Call Nick on 604-788-7881 or email nick @ sunshinecoastgm .com
Stock #SC0081C - 2235
Dealer #81161
Doc Fee Applicable $599
