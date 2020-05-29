2008 GMC Acadia

Menu
$11,174

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  • 1,236,641KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5143559
  • Stock #: SC0081C
  • VIN: 1GKEV33788J193218
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Wow, what a great price for a loaded 7 seater!

7 seater, dual sunroof, leather, navigation, heated front seats and a Bose sound system!

Just been though our 165 point inspection, ready fro you to drive home today.

-3.6L V6
-Automatic Transmission
-Navigation
-Dual zone climate control
-2nd Row Captain Seats
-Leather seats
-Two panel sunroof
-Remote Start
-Heated front seats
-Power Tailgate
-Rear camera
-Rear Park assist
-Rear DVD for the kids!

Call Nick on 604-788-7881 or email nick @ sunshinecoastgm .com

Stock #SC0081C - 2235
Dealer #81161
Doc Fee Applicable $599

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

