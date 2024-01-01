$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Rio5
EX
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
199,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADE163686333593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 199,933 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
