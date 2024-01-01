Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Kia Rio5

199,933 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Kia Rio5

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Rio5

EX

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 10975010
  2. 10975010
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
199,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADE163686333593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2008 Kia Rio5 EX for sale in Sechelt, BC
2008 Kia Rio5 EX 199,933 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT Automatic for sale in Sechelt, BC
2011 Ford Escape XLT Automatic 130,553 KM $12,970 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 GMC Yukon Denali 29,703 KM $88,970 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Rio5