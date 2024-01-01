$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Suzuki SX4
JX
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
146,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JS2YB413285108928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 146,013 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
AWD
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
