2008 Toyota RAV4

164,009 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

Sport

2008 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292192
  • Stock #: SC0321A
  • VIN: JTMBD32V285151556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

