2009 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
232,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9443253
- Stock #: TN270638B
- VIN: 1FMEU85879UA31254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 232,278 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1