Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Explorer

232,278 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Explorer

2009 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 9443253
  2. 9443253
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

232,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443253
  • Stock #: TN270638B
  • VIN: 1FMEU85879UA31254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # TN270638B
  • Mileage 232,278 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 156,981 KM
$37,460 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Jett...
 99,056 KM
$12,039 + tax & lic
2022 Audi e-tron 55 ...
 4,060 KM
$107,140 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory