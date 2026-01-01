Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br>The 2010 Chevy Aveo is a small car thats big on fun. This 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>The 2010 Chevrolet Aveo appeals to drivers in an urban setting and its so good on gas that youll be making fewer stops at the pump. By utilizing tall car design aesthetics, the Aveo is surprisingly roomy inside and features a comfortable ride relative to other small cars. This sedan has 263,242 km. Its nice in colour. It has a 5 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 108HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

263,242 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

LT - SiriusXM - Power Windows

Watch This Vehicle
13507049

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

LT - SiriusXM - Power Windows

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
263,242KM
VIN 3G1TC6DE1AL105219

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N240752
  • Mileage 263,242 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



The 2010 Chevy Aveo is a small car that's big on fun. This 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The 2010 Chevrolet Aveo appeals to drivers in an urban setting and it's so good on gas that you'll be making fewer stops at the pump. By utilizing 'tall car' design aesthetics, the Aveo is surprisingly roomy inside and features a comfortable ride relative to other small cars. This sedan has 263,242 km. It's nice in colour. It has a 5 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 108HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 - Leather Seats - - Sunroof for sale in Sechelt, BC
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 - Leather Seats - - Sunroof 155,355 KM $22,585 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE - Sunroof for sale in Sechelt, BC
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE - Sunroof 114,674 KM $19,585 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate - Navigation for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate - Navigation 45,318 KM $29,863 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2010 Chevrolet Aveo