2010 Chevrolet Aveo
LT - SiriusXM - Power Windows
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
263,242KM
VIN 3G1TC6DE1AL105219
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N240752
- Mileage 263,242 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar!
The 2010 Chevy Aveo is a small car that's big on fun. This 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 2010 Chevrolet Aveo appeals to drivers in an urban setting and it's so good on gas that you'll be making fewer stops at the pump. By utilizing 'tall car' design aesthetics, the Aveo is surprisingly roomy inside and features a comfortable ride relative to other small cars. This sedan has 263,242 km. It's nice in colour. It has a 5 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 108HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power WIndows, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
SiriusXM
