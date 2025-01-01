$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4KXB68AF128118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS251808B
- Mileage 73,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2014 Fiat 500 Pop 142,247 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 114,438 KM $19,890 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 27,629 KM $30,890 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500