2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

73,200 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

13147441

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4KXB68AF128118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS251808B
  • Mileage 73,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500