Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> For a full-size luxury sedan that wont break the bank, the bold Chrysler 300 is an unbeatable value. This 2010 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedans sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. Its an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 141,958 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CK6CT9AH129159 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CK6CT9AH129159</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2010 Chrysler 300

141,958 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler 300

300C

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chrysler 300

300C

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
141,958KM
VIN 2C3CK6CT9AH129159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



For a full-size luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the bold Chrysler 300 is an unbeatable value. This 2010 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 141,958 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CK6CT9AH129159.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT - Low Mileage 19,252 KM $38,585 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps for sale in Sechelt, BC
2015 RAM 1500 Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps 122,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST - Low Mileage 32,758 KM $46,585 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2010 Chrysler 300