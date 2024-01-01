$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
141,958KM
VIN 2C3CK6CT9AH129159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
For a full-size luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the bold Chrysler 300 is an unbeatable value. This 2010 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 141,958 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CK6CT9AH129159.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
