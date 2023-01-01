Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,558 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DEXAR281207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # EP201203A
  • Mileage 138,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan