2010 Ford Escape

177,189 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT - Siriusxm

2010 Ford Escape

XLT - Siriusxm

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10111473
  • Stock #: N221861
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG5AKC70145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N221861
  • Mileage 177,189 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Escape from monotony in the stylish, athletic Ford Escape. This 2010 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 177,189 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

