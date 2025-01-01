$CALL+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
116,687KM
VIN 1FTFW1EV7AFB10674
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Unknown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N25227A
- Mileage 116,687 KM
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,687 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
