2010 Ford F-150
F150
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
115,695KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 115,695 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0