2010 Ford F-150

$-595 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9503143

9503143 Stock #: N222211

N222211 VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFC38223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N222211

Mileage 115,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.