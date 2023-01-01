Menu
2010 Ford F-150

115,695 KM

$-595

+ tax & licensing
$-595

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

F150

2010 Ford F-150

F150

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$-595

115,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9503143
  • Stock #: N222211
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFC38223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,695 KM

Vehicle Description

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 115,695 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

