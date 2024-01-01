Menu
2011 Ford Escape

130,553 KM

$CALL

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

130,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9D71BKB68648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

