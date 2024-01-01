Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, CD Player, Aux Jack, Tilt Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa is an excellent value. This 2011 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 145,410 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cd Player, Aux Jack, Tilt Steering Wheel. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2011 Nissan Versa

145,410 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S - CD Player - Aux Jack

Watch This Vehicle
11924858

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S - CD Player - Aux Jack

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,410KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP6BL479242

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N231662
  • Mileage 145,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, CD Player, Aux Jack, Tilt Steering Wheel!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa is an excellent value. This 2011 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 145,410 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cd Player, Aux Jack, Tilt Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AUX JACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S - CD Player - Aux Jack for sale in Sechelt, BC
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S - CD Player - Aux Jack 145,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation for sale in Sechelt, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation 143,541 KM $18,585 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX-L - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L - Low Mileage 79,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$595

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Versa