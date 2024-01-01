$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S - CD Player - Aux Jack
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S - CD Player - Aux Jack
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,410KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP6BL479242
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N231662
- Mileage 145,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, CD Player, Aux Jack, Tilt Steering Wheel!
For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa is an excellent value. This 2011 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 145,410 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cd Player, Aux Jack, Tilt Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AUX JACK
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
2011 Nissan Versa