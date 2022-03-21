$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LS+ W/1SB - $106 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
123,476KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8718701
- Stock #: N220551
- VIN: 1G1PC5SH9C7335977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 123,476 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $105.71 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $14338 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0