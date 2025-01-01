$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - OnStar - Power Windows
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
177,065KM
VIN 1GCRKSE75CZ300250
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # N251342
- Mileage 177,065 KM
Vehicle Description
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is just as at home on the work site as it is on the open road. This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck one you want. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 177,065 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Safety
Onstar
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
