South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2012 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - Power Tailgate
Location
149,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8874011
- Stock #: N220511
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG7CR291797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,821 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want the easy passenger loading and interior roominess that are inherent in a minivan along with plenty of creature comforts that will make trips more enjoyable for mom, dad, and the kids, there's a lot to like about the Chrysler Town & Country, according to KBB.com. This 2012 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 149,821 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG7CR291797.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
