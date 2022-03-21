Menu
2012 Chrysler Town & Country

149,821 KM

Details Description Features

$-595

+ tax & licensing
$-595

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - Power Tailgate

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - Power Tailgate

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

  1. 8874011
  2. 8874011
$-595

+ taxes & licensing

149,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8874011
  • Stock #: N220511
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG7CR291797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

If you want the easy passenger loading and interior roominess that are inherent in a minivan along with plenty of creature comforts that will make trips more enjoyable for mom, dad, and the kids, there's a lot to like about the Chrysler Town & Country, according to KBB.com. This 2012 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 149,821 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG7CR291797.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Power Tailgate
SiriusXM

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

