2012 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0L Trendline+
189,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10577043
- Stock #: TP183673B
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ3CM425418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 189,142 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
