2012 Volkswagen Jetta

189,142 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

189,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10577043
  • Stock #: TP183673B
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ3CM425418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

