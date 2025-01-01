Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

220,889 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

12706911

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEKXD6114309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TS122718AA
  • Mileage 220,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

