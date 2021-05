$18,490 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7091017

7091017 Stock #: U211170

U211170 VIN: 1FMCU9J92DUD26864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U211170

Mileage 53,060 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience CLASS II TRAILER TOW Additional Features Front license plate bracket 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/SONY AUDIO PARKING TECHNOLOGY PKG PWR PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEAT TRIM RUBY RED TINTED 400A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.