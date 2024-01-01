$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
181,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTMF1EM5DKF39418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 181,038 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 90,640 KM $48,987 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE 78,229 KM $11,562 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 102,297 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2013 Ford F-150