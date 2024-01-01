Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

103,779 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12017212

2013 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,779KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET3DFC21743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2013 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Sechelt, BC
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 103,779 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred 8,191 KM $27,393 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited 75,635 KM $31,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150