2013 Ford Focus
Titanium
160,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10135431
- Stock #: NP018239A
- VIN: 1FADP3N27DL292863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 160,977 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
