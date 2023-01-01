Menu
2014 Buick Encore

83,515 KM

Details Features

$16,506

+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Convenience

Location

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

83,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380435
  • Stock #: TP172064B
  • VIN: KL4CJASB7EB659777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,515 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

