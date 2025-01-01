Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Fiat 500

142,247 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Fiat 500

Pop

Watch This Vehicle
13143622

2014 Fiat 500

Pop

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 13143622
  2. 13143622
  3. 13143622
  4. 13143622
  5. 13143622
  6. 13143622
  7. 13143622
  8. 13143622
  9. 13143622
  10. 13143622
  11. 13143622
  12. 13143622
  13. 13143622
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,247KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFAR0ET249926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CR268362C
  • Mileage 142,247 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2014 Fiat 500 Pop for sale in Sechelt, BC
2014 Fiat 500 Pop 142,247 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 114,438 KM $19,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 27,629 KM $30,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2014 Fiat 500